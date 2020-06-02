Listen Live

‘Rocky’ Documentary Featuring Sylvester Stallone Coming This Month

Adrian!

By Dirt/Divas

A documentary outlining Sylvester Stallone’s experiences playing the iconic Rocky Balboa in the original “Rocky” movie comes out at the beginning of June.  “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” is written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson.

 

Johnson said in a statement. “It’s a charming piece of film history narrated by Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone, and will give audiences an intimate, and at times, emotional experience.”

 

“40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” is set to arrive on iTunes/AppleTV and Amazon on June 9.

