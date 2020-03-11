Roll UP The Rim Starts Today At Tim Hortons!

The very popular contest begins today with a few changes this time around. Customers are encouraged to download the app. Although the rewards card will automatically spin when it’s scanned. (I won a free coffee this morning!)

Tim Hortons has removed Roll Up The Rim paper cups for the health and safety for its employees and guests.

But your rewards card and app still gives you access to great prizes and free food!

Tims will redistribute all $30 million of prizes to restaurant giveaways from the cups to its Digital contest across the country.

According to the Tim Horton’s website,

$14 million of free coffees and hot beverages will be given away at participating Tim Hortons restaurants; approximately $1 million per day for first two weeks

Here’s all the details on the contest!