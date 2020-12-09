ROLLING DOWN CERTAIN CAR WINDOWS KEEPS YOU SAFER FROM COVID

This is some good advice for those traveling inside a taxi or rideshare during the pandemic.

Many people have been fearful to call for a ride due to the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

While rolling down your window may seem like a smart plan to avoid airborne infections, a new study finds there are better strategies to make your car ride virus-free.

The best way to avoid catching coronavirus from someone in a car is to roll down all the windows.

But if it’s too cold to do that, and you only have two people in the car, have the passenger sit on the passenger side of the backseat, then open the front passenger side window and the back driver side window. That’s the best move for airflow.

Overall, the study’s authors conclude the safest strategy is to open all car windows and bring in more fresh air from the car’s vents. This seems to be the best way of increasing ventilation and reducing the risk of transmission.

More