Rolling Stones Have A New Song “Living In A Ghost Town”

This is their first single in eight years and it’s awesome!

By Dirt/Divas

The track references the coronavirus pandemic with lyrics that include, “Life was so beautiful, now we all got locked down / Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town. “

 

In a statement, the band said the track was initially recorded a year ago in LA but was “finished in lockdown”.  Mick says the track was actually written last February in 10 minutes during a jam session…

“We thought would resonate through the times we’re living in,” Sir Mick said.

 

The Stones performed together last weekend during the One World: Together At Home concert playing together from four separate locations .

