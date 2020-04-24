Rolling Stones Have A New Song “Living In A Ghost Town”
This is their first single in eight years and it’s awesome!
The track references the coronavirus pandemic with lyrics that include, “Life was so beautiful, now we all got locked down / Feel like a ghost, living in a ghost town. “
In a statement, the band said the track was initially recorded a year ago in LA but was “finished in lockdown”. Mick says the track was actually written last February in 10 minutes during a jam session…
“We thought would resonate through the times we’re living in,” Sir Mick said.
The Stones performed together last weekend during the One World: Together At Home concert playing together from four separate locations .