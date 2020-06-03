Romanian Shoemaker Keeps People Apart With Size 75 Shoes!

Grigore Lup, a Romanian shoemaker from the Transylvanian city of Cluj, noticed people were not respecting the rules of social distancing.

Lup has been making shoes for 39 years and is putting his craft to good use. He got the idea of making giant shoes after he went to the market to buy seeds for his garden and noticed that people were very close to each other…

“If two people wearing these shoes were facing each other, there would be almost one-and-a-half metres between them.”

Lup, who said he adapted the long footwear from a model he made for actors! Lup has so far received five orders for social distancing shoes.

It takes him two days to make a pair, using almost one square metre of leather. They cost 500 lei ($115) a pair.