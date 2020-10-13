Rotaract Day of Giving is Still Happening this Year

Day of Giving is a day where Rotaractors and other volunteers assist community members in need based on requests made. The Day of Giving is this Saturday, October 17.

With ongoing social distancing requirements in place, Rotaractors are still able to assist our community with specific tasks such as yard work, gardening, small painting projects, raking leaves, and other outdoor tasks that can be performed in compliance with social distancing measures.

Individuals can sign up for assistance through email or phone. Family members may also sign up on behalf of those in need, provided that the individual in need has consented to allowing our volunteers to assist them on the day.

Email: dayofgiving@barrierotaract.ca

Phone: 705-300-8539

