ROUNDS RANCH PUMPKIN MANIA

Rounds Ranch – More Than Just a Pumpkin Patch!

The family tradition continues as Rounds Ranch hosts another Pumpkin Mania – a great outdoor event to celebrate the fall season. Pumpkin Mania happens every weekend from Sept 19 to Oct 31, 2020. Every Saturday in October the Ranch stays open until 10pm for those who would like to challenge the maze and pick a pumpkin in the dark.

This year we have 3 fields of pumpkins featuring all different sizes and colours from Baby, Kid, Teenie Bopper, Mama, Papa, Big Mama and Big Papa. At Rounds Ranch you are not limited to one size/colour of pumpkin fits all. Owner, Ken Rounds, loves the challenge of growing a large variety of pumpkins to surprise and delight the guests who visit the farm. “I love seeing big macho guys leave the Ranch carrying an 80lb pumpkin on their shoulder” says Rounds. “A Free pumpkin from the patch is included in the admissions price and everyone loves to feel like their getting a great deal when they pick a huge pumpkin. And the ladies love the white pumpkins and the orange striped ones”.

Rounds Ranch is not just a pumpkin patch – it’s so much more! Guests can enjoy fun with over 20 activities in Ranchland including zip lines, pedal cart racetrack, barnyard boxcars, jumping pillows, buckin’ bronco, petting zoo, pony/horse ride, corn canons, challenging cornfield maze and the NEW obstacle/low ropes course. There is so much to do for all ages.

All our activities are outside, and we are practicing social distancing and regular sanitizing, so guests can enjoy their day and take advantage of this awesome experience. Masks will be required on the wagon ride and socks are required to be worn on the jumping pillows. We are requesting that all our guests sanitize their hands prior to using any of the equipment. There are hand sanitizing stations placed near each activity.

NEW this year due to COVID19, Rounds Ranch is offering an educational hands-on experience called ‘Learn, Play and Explore’ where children can learn all about where their food comes from as well as many interesting facts about animals and plants. Half hour pony experiences will be available and the children will learn how to groom, tack and ride a pony/horse. The pumpkin patch will be open for everyone to pick their favourite pumpkin to take home. Learn, Play and Explore will happen every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from September 30th to October 30th.

Limited tickets sold so purchase your tickets online. We are asking you to respect a 3-hour time limit at the Ranch so other families can enjoy.

For more information:

https://roundsranch.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/4155577964512104/