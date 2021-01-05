Rowan Atkinson Doesn’t like Playing Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean was the first and only show that my entire family (my parents, my 3 brothers and I) watched together. We loved it! I remember sitting together a few Christmases to watch the Mr. Bean Christmas special.

It turns out that the comedic genius, Rowan Atkinson, who has played the titular character since 1990, doesn’t really enjoy playing that role. Unlike comedic shows like Blackadder, where others shared responsibility for making it funny, Atkinson has said about Mr. Bean “I don’t much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and I look forward to the end of it.”

Despite those feelings, Atkinson has hinted that there’s an animated Mr. Bean movie in the works. He says “Having made an animated TV series, we’re now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr. Bean — it’s easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually.”

Atkinson is also working on a film called Man Vs. Bee for Netflix. Here’s the synopsis:

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

