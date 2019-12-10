Roxette Has Died At The Age Of 61

The Swedish pop star who made up Roxette, best known for their iconic hit It Must Have Been Love with bandmate Per Gessle-Marie Fredriksson died Monday after a 17-year battle with cancer, her management company has confirmed.

Best known for hits like “The Look” from 1989 and another single, “It Must Have Been Love,” became a smash hit after featuring in the soundtrack of the 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. The song was also recently featured in “The Long Shot.”

In 2002 she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, from which she recovered following aggressive treatment. In 2009 she returned to performing but was told by Doctors to stop performing in 2016 due to health concerns.