Roxudus Announces That Aerosmith Will Headline The Four-Day Music Festival!

Roxudus has just announced that Aerosmith will headline the weekend Rock Concert at Edenvale when the festival comes on the weekend of July 11th… It’s a four-day festival with Aerosmith performing on July 14th!

Matthew Good, Theory of a Deadman, I Mother Earth and The Trews will also perform on the final day of the festival!

They join previously announced headliners Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Collective Soul, Peter Frampton, Billy Idol, Blondie, Big Wreck, Headstones and Orianthi.

Up until April 15th, fans can purchase a 4-day General Admission pass for the same price as a 3-day pass. If you’ve already purchased a 3-day pass you will automatically be given entry into the 4th day of the festival at no charge.