Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer’ Puppets From The Classic Film Are Going Up For Sale

Puppets used in the classic 1964 stop-motion Christmas movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” are going up for auction next month and could sell for upward of $150,000.

For the past 15 years, the figures have been in the possession of a Staten Island collector. After turning 65, he decided to sell them as a way of leaving something for his family.

Bidding begins on Nov. 13 for the lot featuring the actual 6-inch-tall Rudolph and 11-inch-tall Santa Claus figures that are featured in the film.

The made-for-TV film that featured the puppets debuted on NBC in December 1964 and tells the story of a misunderstood reindeer with a shiny red nose who ultimately becomes a hero when he guides Santa’s sleigh through a stormy Christmas Eve.