RUSH HOUR 4 IS A GO!

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker could be reprising their roles as Inspector Lee & Detective Carter in a new Rush Hour movie!

The first Rush Hour was released in 1998, then we were blessed with Rush Hour 2 and Rush Hour 3 in 2001 and 2007.

In January Tucker mentioned in a podcast that he and Jackie Chan wanted to do it. But an instagram photo posted yesterday of the pair posing together has fans all worked up. There’s no caption but they are both holding up four fingers in the picture!