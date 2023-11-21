Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart Have ‘Just Friends’ Reunion With New Gin Ad

Cue All-4-One’s “I Swear.”

“Just Friends” co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart have reunited for a new ad, titled “Just Friendsgiving.”

The mini “sequel” debuted days before the comedy’s 18th anniversary on Nov. 23. As it falls on Thanksgiving, the commercial was the perfect way to get the pair back together to promote Reynolds’ Aviation American Gin.

The ad reveals where their characters, Chris Brander and Jamie Palamino, respectively, are today.

Spoiler alert: They are still together!

One of the greatest feel-good holiday classics!

The actors starred in the Roger Kumble-directed movie alongside Anna Faris, Chris Klein, Christopher Marquette and Julie Hagerty.

When Chris — who has dropped a significant amount of weight since high school — returns to his hometown for the holidays, he runs into his ex-best friend Jamie, whom he’s been in love with for years. Despite their rocky past, he eventually tries to be with her — all while trying to fight off the advances of his singer-client Samantha James (Faris) and Dusty Dinkleman’s (Klein) dreadful guitar serenades for Jamie.

Last year, Smart revealed she wanted to make a sequel to “Just Friends” while speaking with the List. And I think we’d all love that for Christmas!