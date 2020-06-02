Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donated $200,000 To The NAACP Legal Defence Fund

Ryan and Blake are showing their support for “Black Lives Matter” protest across America.

The married duo took to Instagram Sunday to share that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF).

The post explains “We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car.”

View this post on Instagram @naacp_ldf A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 31, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT

The couple is asking that privilege people use their platform to help support and fight for the cause.