Ryan Reynolds And Seth Rogan Record PSA’s At The PM’s Request!

It’s nice to know that Ryan Reynolds still has his sense of humour while in self isolation. Ryan posted a very funny video to Twitter Monday, thanks Prime Minster Trudeau and the real heroes of the pandemic-celebrities…

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones that are going to get us through this,” he said.

He added: “Right after healthcare workers, of course. First responders. People who work in essential services. Ping pong players. Mannequins, they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends, sure. Like 400 other types of people.”

Prime Minster Trudeau called on the famous Canadian to help spread the word and encourage everyone to stay home. Trudeau announced that his government was releasing a massive ad campaign to plead with Canadians to stay in…

“COVID-19 is hitting hard all around the world and right across the country, everyone needs to step up to fight against the virus,” Trudeau said from his self-quarantine at home. “And to protect the health care workers who are working so hard to keep us all safe. You need to stay home.

And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds- can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives,” he wrote.

Vous devez rester à la maison. Vos amis et votre famille aussi. Aidez-nous à faire passer le mot avec votre propre vidéo et identifiez vos amis pour leur rappeler de rester chez eux. Ensemble, nous pouvons #ÉcraserLaCourbe. @CharlotteCardin : peux-tu nous aider? #RestezChezVous pic.twitter.com/TCuYOfnzzq — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2020

After Ryans funny PSA, he did encourage people to “stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are going to get through this thing together.”

He then tagged Seth Rogan to highlight the importance of social distancing.

Rogan accepted the Twitter challenge writing: “Hello this is Seth Rogan, I’m in my bunker where I’ve emptied out all my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message… Ryan Reynolds nominated me to help spread the word to Canadians to help #PlanTheCurve. Stay inside, wash your hands, just don’t leave the house. There are worse things you could be asked to do.”