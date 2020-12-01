Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Really Want A Street Named After Him
He's such a humble guy!
Because Ryan is awesome, and because of it, a petition was being passed around calling for a Vancouver street to be renamed after the actor.
Ryan says no thanks! ‘If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.”
The petitions started by a local Vancouver radio station in November, calling on the mayor to change a street name.
The actor heard about the petition and weighed in.
Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, “Ryan Reynolds is a mess” or “Ryan Reynolds is really backed up”.
My brothers would enjoy this too much.
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020