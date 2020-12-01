Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Really Want A Street Named After Him

He's such a humble guy!

By Dirt/Divas

Because Ryan is awesome, and because of it, a petition was being passed around calling for a Vancouver street to be renamed after the actor.

 

Ryan says no thanks! ‘If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.”

 

The petitions started by a local Vancouver radio station in November, calling on the mayor to change a street name.

 

The actor heard about the petition and weighed in.

 

Related posts

The Flash TV Show Stops Filming In Vancouver Due To COVID-19

Lady Gaga Is Raffling Off Her Lamborghini For Charity

Johnny Galecki And His Baby Mama Have Split Up!