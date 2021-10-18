Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Making Movies! 

He’s on ‘Sabbatical’

By Dirt/Divas

Ryan Reynolds is taking a time out from acting to spend more time with his wife and three daughters.

 

 

Reynolds shared the new on Saturday in an instagram post after he celebrated the finishing of his holiday film, Spirited.

 

 

He called the Will Ferrell film was “challenging” for him and he added that it “made a whole lotta dreams come true.” That’s why it felt like the right moment for a breather.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

This left fans concerned, so Ryan posted another message on Sunday explaining what sabbatical means saying in part; 

 

 

“A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical.”

 

 

Until he returns, we can enjoy this!

 

Related posts

Sean Penn’s Wife Leila George Files For Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage

WARNING: Kids Should Not Be Watching Squid Game!

‘Married With Children’ star Katey Sagal rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car