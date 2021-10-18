Ryan Reynolds Is Taking A Break From Making Movies! 

Ryan Reynolds is taking a time out from acting to spend more time with his wife and three daughters.

Reynolds shared the new on Saturday in an instagram post after he celebrated the finishing of his holiday film, Spirited.

He called the Will Ferrell film was “challenging” for him and he added that it “made a whole lotta dreams come true.” That’s why it felt like the right moment for a breather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

This left fans concerned, so Ryan posted another message on Sunday explaining what sabbatical means saying in part;

“A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical.”

Until he returns, we can enjoy this!