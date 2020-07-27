Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Offers $5000 Reward For Stolen Teddy Bear!

As if we needed another reason to love Ryan Reynolds!

By Dirt/Divas

Ryan got wind of a story about a lady, Mara Soriano who lost her backpack!

 

When someone stole Mara Soriano’s backpack in Vancouver’s West End Friday they took her most precious possession — a bear given to her by her mother before she passed away.

 

The bear was a Christmas gift from Build-a-bear that contained a voice box recording of Mara’s late mother’s voice!

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone who has information or finds the bear to call them at 604-717-3321.  Ryan decided to help!

 

Related posts

Taylor Swift Sends Cardigan to Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Inspired By Her New Song!

What Would Lewis Capaldi Be Going If His Career Didn’t Take Off?

Regis Philbin Has Died At The Age Of 88