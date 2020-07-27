Ryan Reynolds Offers $5000 Reward For Stolen Teddy Bear!
As if we needed another reason to love Ryan Reynolds!
Ryan got wind of a story about a lady, Mara Soriano who lost her backpack!
When someone stole Mara Soriano’s backpack in Vancouver’s West End Friday they took her most precious possession — a bear given to her by her mother before she passed away.
The bear was a Christmas gift from Build-a-bear that contained a voice box recording of Mara’s late mother’s voice!
The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone who has information or finds the bear to call them at 604-717-3321. Ryan decided to help!
Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020