Ryan Reynolds Offers $5000 Reward For Stolen Teddy Bear!

Ryan got wind of a story about a lady, Mara Soriano who lost her backpack!

When someone stole Mara Soriano’s backpack in Vancouver’s West End Friday they took her most precious possession — a bear given to her by her mother before she passed away.

The bear was a Christmas gift from Build-a-bear that contained a voice box recording of Mara’s late mother’s voice!

The Vancouver Police Department is asking anyone who has information or finds the bear to call them at 604-717-3321. Ryan decided to help!