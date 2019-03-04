Listen Live

Ryan Reynolds Pays Epic Tribute To John Candy On The 25th Anniversary Of His Death!

A Canadian Treasure!

By Kool Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy on the 25th Anniversary of his death! From one Canadian to another- Ryan Reynolds wanted those who may not know the impact of John Candy to know- Calling him a Canadian Treasure!

With the help of John Candy’s children Chris and Jen- Reynold’s put together an almost 2-minute tribute on twitter!

Candy died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994 while working on the movie Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was only 43 years old.

