Ryan Reynolds Pays Epic Tribute To John Candy On The 25th Anniversary Of His Death!

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to John Candy on the 25th Anniversary of his death! From one Canadian to another- Ryan Reynolds wanted those who may not know the impact of John Candy to know- Calling him a Canadian Treasure!

With the help of John Candy’s children Chris and Jen- Reynold’s put together an almost 2-minute tribute on twitter!

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

Candy died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994 while working on the movie Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was only 43 years old.