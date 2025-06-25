Sabrina Carpenter Unveils Alternate "Man's Best Friend" Album Cover

Sabrina Carpenter has been facing nonstop backlash since she unveiled the album cover for her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, on June 11.

The original artwork, showing Sabrina in a provocative pose with a suited man pulling her hair, sparked controversy and divided fans — some called it bold and artistic, while others found it outdated and problematic. But Sabrina isn’t letting the drama bring her down.

New Album Cover?

The singer and Grammy-nominated artist — who’s built a massive fanbase with hits like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Bed Chem — took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop alternate album covers with a totally different vibe — elegant, classy, and way less provocative. She even joked that these new covers were “approved by God,” showing she’s owning the situation with confidence.

Plus, she’s making these alternate covers available on vinyl and cassette, so fans can choose the look they prefer.

The album is set to drop on August 29, 2025, with the lead single “Manchild” already climbing the charts. Whether you’re here for the music or the buzz, Sabrina Carpenter is proving she’s a star who knows how to handle the spotlight — no matter what.