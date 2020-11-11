Safety Sign Goes Wrong

An office in London put a “keep your distance” sticker on the floor of a bathroom, that made it look like you had to stand six feet away from the urinals when you use them.

That’s a difficult aim!

The sign stretches across the floor asking urinal users to “keep your distance,” when stepping up for a pee.

The floor sign looks very similar to the ones you see on a subway platform asking riders to stand back.

But instead of urging men to urinate from the marker, the sign most likely means keep two metres from other people in the loo.