Sales Of At-Home Sperm Kits Are Way Up Due To COVID-19

The latest craze in the pandemic is men freezing their sperm. Apparently, sales of at-home collection kits are way up, as men want to freeze their stuff in case the worst happens or the virus affects their fertility.

Business is booming for companies that sell at-home sperm collection kits. The raise in this practise could be perhaps due to the fear about COVID-19 reducing fertility. ( This has NOT been proven)

According to one company CryoChoice sales in recent weeks have jumped as much as 20% in the do-it-yourself kit and there has been a big spike for those wanting to purchases…

