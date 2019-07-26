9pm -12am

Salsa Dance Social

As every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month nears please join us for a fun night of social dancing to the latin rhythms of salsa bachata merengue cumbia and reggaeton. Upper Ballroom Army Navy Air Force Club at 52 Morrow Rd in Barrie.

Beginner Salsa Lesson starts at 9pm followed by social dancing until late.. Everyone socializes so lets all learn new cool moves in an entertaining and creative way.

Upper ballroom, great atmosphere for singles and couples

Playing classic and new latin music

Beginners and advance dancers.

Friendly inclusive atmosphere – if you new to this come and see us at the DJ booth – Cassie or Evita . We will be happy to help you make new friends 🙂

Cash Bar/Snacks