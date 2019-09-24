Salt-N-Pepa Mini Series Is Coming!

A TV miniseries about groundbreaking hip-hop act Salt-N-Pepa will be shot in Toronto this fall.

Aptly titled Salt-N-Pepa, the miniseries will tell the story of how Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton went from nursing students and retail clerks to rap pioneers, with Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper.

The short film will feature hits like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” “Shoop” and “Push It” and appear on Lifetime once complete!

No casting information has been made public.

Salt-N-Pepa released five studio albums between 1986 and 1997. Their song “None Of Your Business” made them one the first female rap acts to win a Grammy (Queen Latifah won a Grammy the same year).

The group reunited after a hiatus and continue to perform as a duo. Roper announced this past May that she had been “terminated.”