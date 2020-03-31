Sam Smith Is Renaming His Album ‘To Die For’ And Is Pushing Back His Album Release Date

You can do a lot of thinking while in self isolation, and it appears that Sam Smith has done just that. Sam took to social media on Monday to announced that he is pushing his new album release date back to June 5th.

He also said that he will rename the album which is currently titled ‘To Die For.”

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions,” Sam wrote.

To my wonderful fans… x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

Sam promises that new music will come out over the next few months. The lead single ‘To Do For’ was released in February.