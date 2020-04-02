Samuel L. Jackson Says “Motherf—-er’s, Stay the F—-at Home” With an All New Bedtime Story!

Samuel was on with Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday and wanted to send out the right message about social distancing!

Samuel sent social media into a meltdown and people flocking to book stores to get a their hands on Adam Mansbach and Ricardo Cortes’ children’s book for adults, Go the F— to Sleep a couple years ago.

Jackson was on late night with Kimmel to promote the follow up book which encouraged people to practice social distancing.

Jackson explains,

“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F— to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now,” he said. “So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.”

(6:18 – In, enjoy)