San Francisco Has Banned E-cigarettes

Officials voted to ban the sale of E-cigarettes in physical stores, online and via delivery.

Sales of E-cigarettes have soared over the past couple of years and are very popular among teenagers. Supporters say it will stop underaged kids from using them, but they do admit this ban will make it harder for adults to quit regular cigarettes.

The ban will be in place until further notice as officials say more research needs to be done to better know the health impacts of these E-cigarettes!

