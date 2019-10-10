SANDBOX CENTRE – EVENING OF EDUCATION & NETWORKING WITH ESPORT INDUSTRY LEADERS

4pm-8pm

Join us for an evening of education and networking with esport industry leaders.

Hear from the experts as they share their insight and knowledge about the esports industry and how this growing sector is creating new business opportunities.

Learn more about the psychology behind gaming and delve into the brain and skill development acquired through gaming

Have a child that’s interested in esports but not sure how to support them? Find out different opportunities that are available and ways to help support and guide them in their journey.

Learn more about the NEST – National Esports Tournament and City of Barrie partnership to bring the first ever major esports event to Barrie on Nov 2