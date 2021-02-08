SANITIZING ROBOTS THAT ALSO TELL JOKES

A robotics company in Singapore has created a line of robots that fight Covid by sanitizing hospitals and telling jokes.

Fun jokes like, “How do trees access the internet? They log on.”

The jokester droids are activated by QR code and interact with anyone they come in contact with. For added effect, they even tilt their heads and giggle.

Hospitals are using the bots to not only clean but also entertain sick kids in pediatric wards.LionsBot boasts 16 models of cleaning bot spanning four specialized castes — scrubbers, vacuumers, moppers, and a small but powerful tower with a pulling capacity of almost 1,000 pounds.

Best of all, LionsBots are controlled via a special smartphone app and can self-dock and recharge automatically between shifts.