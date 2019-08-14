Santa’s Village Is Looking To Break A World Record!

They are looking to break the world record for the most elves in one place!

This is a very old record, in fact it hasn’t been broken in over 100 years. The last Guinness World Record for the most elves in one place was set in Bangkok, Thailand with 1,762 in 1914!

Everyone is invited to Santa’s Village this Saturday to help break this record. You are asked to wear red and green with elf hats being provided! The picture to make this official will take place at 2pm!