Sara Gilbert Says She Will Be Leaving “The Talk” After This Season!

Sara Gilbert is leaving “The Talk” after this season! Sara made the announcement on Tuesday saying in part:

“This is something I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided it’s time for me to leave the show,”

“I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

Sara’s schedule in the last couple years has been very taxing on her with two shows on the go and producer duties also. Sara says that she’s looking to spend more time with her three children.

“The Talk,” which Gilbert co-created, launched in 2010. She hosts the CBS show alongside Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, who joined the show after Julie Chen left.