Sarah McLachlan And Train Are Set To Perform Tonight’s National Anthems!

Sarah McLachlan will perform Canada’s nation anthem with Train performing The US Anthem ahead of the NBA finals game 6 in Oak Land this evening.

Not to compete or anything… But when it comes to anthem singers- Sarah has sold over 30 million albums in her career (compared to 10 million for Train) – Just saying!

Your national anthem performers for Game 6 of the NBA Finals:

Train’s Pat Monahan (U.S. anthem)

Sarah McLachlan (Canadian anthem). — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 12, 2019

6.4 Million people across Canada watched Game 5….