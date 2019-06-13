Sarah McLachlan And Train Are Set To Perform Tonight’s National Anthems!
Both Anthems will be amazing!
Sarah McLachlan will perform Canada’s nation anthem with Train performing The US Anthem ahead of the NBA finals game 6 in Oak Land this evening.
Not to compete or anything… But when it comes to anthem singers- Sarah has sold over 30 million albums in her career (compared to 10 million for Train) – Just saying!
Your national anthem performers for Game 6 of the NBA Finals:
Train’s Pat Monahan (U.S. anthem)
Sarah McLachlan (Canadian anthem).
— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 12, 2019
6.4 Million people across Canada watched Game 5….