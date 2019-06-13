Listen Live

Sarah McLachlan And Train Are Set To Perform Tonight’s National Anthems!

Both Anthems will be amazing!

By Dirt/Divas

Sarah McLachlan will perform Canada’s nation anthem with Train performing The US Anthem ahead of the NBA finals game 6 in Oak Land this evening.

Not to compete or anything… But when it comes to anthem singers- Sarah has sold over 30 million albums in her career (compared to 10 million for Train) – Just saying!

6.4 Million people across Canada watched Game 5….

