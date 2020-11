‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces December Hosts And Musical Guests

“Saturday Night Live” announced its December lineup Wednesday, and it includes New Jersey son Bruce Springsteen who will perform on Dec. 12 with the E Street Band.

Here’s the line-up:

Dec. 5: Jason Bateman (host), Morgan Wallen (musical guest)



Dec. 12: Timothee Chalamet (host), Bruce Springsteen, and the E Street Band (musical guest)

Dec. 19: Kristen Wiig (host), Dua Lipa (musical guest)