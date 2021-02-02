‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor, Dustin Diamond, Dead

Screech sadly lost his battle with cancer at the age of 44 on Monday.

It was fast and he didn’t suffer, according to his manager. Diamond was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma just a couple of weeks ago.

Diamond’s mother previously died from breast cancer, but regardless, Dustin was a fighter according to representatives.

According to TMZ, the star’s father and girlfriend were by his side at the time of his death.

A statement released by Diamond’s team reads: “We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma.”

Co-stars have been posting messages on social since learning about Dustin’s passing.

Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on… pic.twitter.com/BnxY9XgN5g — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) February 1, 2021



