Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Marvel Spotlight!

We'll all be Russian into theatres!

If you’ve been watching any Marvel film for the past 8 or so years, there’s a strong possibility that Scarlet Johansson is in it!

The actress has played Black Widow, otherwise known as Natasha Romanova, in a HUGE portion of the superhero flicks, including the Avengers trilogy.

The time has finally come for Natasha and ScarJo, as the teaser trailer for her STANDALONE film “Black Widow” dropped earlier today!

Looks pretty good and stars David Harbour from Stranger Things!

The film seems to have a serious feel and tone to it so far. I’m interested!

What about you? Comment below.

