Scarlett Johansson Ties Knot With Comedian Colin Jost

It was a low-key ceremony announced on Thursday by charity Meals on Wheels.

Both Scarlett and Colin have been supporting the charity group’s efforts to help seniors during the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions,” Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account.

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time,” the charity said, asking fans of the couple to donate.

Johansson’s representative confirmed the news. The couple got engaged in May of 2019 and had been dating for about three years.

This is the first wedding for Colin and the third for Scarlett.