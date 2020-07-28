Schitt’s Creek And Ozark Are Up For The Most Emmy’s!

The 72 Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday via Emmy’s live stream! The nominees were unveiled by Leslie Jones (“SNL”), Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”), Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black.”)

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 20, with Jimmy Kimmel as host. The creative Emmy’s recognizing technical achievements will be taking place as a virtual event over several nights in September. It’s still unclear how the main event will go! The Governors Ball dinners, the official afterparties for the Emmys, have also been canceled.

Netflix is up for a record 160 trophies for shows “Ozark,” “The Crown” “Unbelievable,” and “Unorthodox,” as well as for its comedies “Nailed It,” “Dead to Me” and “The Kominsky Method.”

HBO has 107 nominations including 26 for its limited series “Watchmen,” the most of any TV show this year. Amazon’s “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” earned 20 nods.

A full list of the Emmy nominations can be found Here!