Schitt’s Creek Have Raise $20,000 For A LGBTQ Youth Support Group
Dan Levy is always giving back!
Fan’s of Schitt’s Creek have stepped up and raised $20,00 for a LGBTQ youth support group in honour of co- creator Dan Levy’s Birthday!
The actor and son of Eugene Levy, turned 36 on Friday and did a post about the fundraiser for Ontario’s LGBT Youth Line on his social media channels. Quickly, fans stepped up to help!
THANK YOU. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LPUfV9QpAx
— dan levy (@danjlevy) August 10, 2019
LGBT Youth Line has been providing peer support and leadership opportunities for 2SLGBTQ youth across Ontario for 25 years.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @danjlevy!
Check out this super cute video we made for @instadanjlevy and the fans of @SchittsCreek in honour of his birthday! Its not too late to join other fans and make a donation here: https://t.co/gfQ0nuWNMX pic.twitter.com/VXsh96IRQL
— LGBT YouthLine (@LGBTYouthLine) August 9, 2019