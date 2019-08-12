Schitt’s Creek Have Raise $20,000 For A LGBTQ Youth Support Group

Fan’s of Schitt’s Creek have stepped up and raised $20,00 for a LGBTQ youth support group in honour of co- creator Dan Levy’s Birthday!

The actor and son of Eugene Levy, turned 36 on Friday and did a post about the fundraiser for Ontario’s LGBT Youth Line on his social media channels. Quickly, fans stepped up to help!

LGBT Youth Line has been providing peer support and leadership opportunities for 2SLGBTQ youth across Ontario for 25 years.