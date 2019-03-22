Schitt’s Creek Will End After Sixth Season

The Canadian TV show Schitt’s Creek will come to an end after its 6th season. The Rose family, Johnny (Eugene Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) and the marvelous cast of small-town characters will say goodbye in 2020.

Dan and Eugene Levy announced on Twitter the decision to end the show after the 6th season. They said “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow”. They begin shooting the final 14 episodes soon which will air starting in January 2020.

Dan Levy has also said that he has known since the 3rd season that the story was half done and that the ending is what they envisioned from the very beginning.

If you haven’t seen the show, it’s a comedy about a super-rich family who lose all their money thanks to a bad business manager. One of the only assets they have left is a town called Schitt’s Creek, which Johnny Rose bought as a joke when they were super rich. So, they move to the small town and have to begin life again. The show has wonderfully rounded characters and incredibly emotional moments which have won the hearts of people around the world.

The show has won many awards including the Canadian Screen Award for Best Comedy Series in 2016 and the actors have won awards fro their roles including multiple Best Actress Awards for Catherine O’Hara in her role as Moira Rose.

Schitt’s Creek is available on CBC and on Netflix. US viewers can also see it air weekly on POP TV.