Schitt’s Creek Mansion In Toronto Up For Sale!

The mansion used in just a few scenes of Schitt’s Creek is up for sale in the York Mills and Bayview area of Toronto.

The French-Chateau-Style mansion was built in 2012 and is 24,000-square-feet that features 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a home theatre, golf simulator, wine cellar, and two pools (one indoor and one outdoors.)

And if you think the price is high, it’s actually a steal. The house has been up for sale since 2018 and was originally listed at $21,788,000!