Schitt’s Creek Mansion Up For Sale
24,000 square feet, 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms
The mansion used for the Canadian Sitcom Schitt’s Creek is up for sale.
(Photo Credit: Khoren Mardoyan | Homelife Vision Realty Inc Brokerage)
The Toronto property, from which the Rose family are evicted in the first episode, is very spacious at 24,000-square-feet, has 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and 14 car spaces. It also boasts an impressive wine cellar, a private movie theatre, golf simulator, a banquet hall and not one, but two swimming pools.
(Photo Credit: Khoren Mardoyan | Homelife Vision Realty Inc Brokerage)
The property called, “La Belle Maison” is on the market right now, at a steal of a deal, for only $15 million.
Check out the full listing with Khoren Mardoyan | Homelife Vision Realty Inc Brokerage.