Schitt’s Creek Mansion Up For Sale

The mansion used for the Canadian Sitcom Schitt’s Creek is up for sale.

The Toronto property, from which the Rose family are evicted in the first episode, is very spacious at 24,000-square-feet, has 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and 14 car spaces. It also boasts an impressive wine cellar, a private movie theatre, golf simulator, a banquet hall and not one, but two swimming pools.

The property called, “La Belle Maison” is on the market right now, at a steal of a deal, for only $15 million.

Check out the full listing with Khoren Mardoyan | Homelife Vision Realty Inc Brokerage.