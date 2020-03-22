‘Schitt’s Creek’ Prayer Candles Are Here!

Candles are a great tool when trying to relax. Many have soothing scents that can help clam nerves, especially during these times…

You can now light up a “Schitt’s Creek” prayer candle! There are many shop owners on Etsy that are selling the prayer candles…

Shop owner BlasphemeBout is selling a set of four that includes Moira Rose, Johnny Rose, David Rose, and Alexis Rose and they are as glorious as they are necessary. They are said to burn for 80 hours and sell for $60 plus shipping!

There are different designs by different shop owners…

David is easily one of the favourite characters and he has his own collection of candles….

The show is about a wealthy couple who suddenly find themselves completely broke with the exception of a small town they own called Schitt’s Creek. The cast of Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy (as well as many amazing guest stars) is unbeatable.