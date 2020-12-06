Schitt’s Creek Star Annie Murphy Covers Hit Songs

Annie Murphy, the actress who played Alexis Rose on multi-Emmy award-winning Canadian television show Schitt’s Creek, has given us an Instagram page dedicated to her covers of hit songs. She’s taken on an alter ego of Anny Morphee.

Check out her hilarious (but pretty good) covers below:

Here’s ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ to get us all in the Christmas spirit:

This is Sia’s ‘Chandelier’:

And of course she had to add a little cancon in there too with Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’:

Main Image via Twitter / @annefrances