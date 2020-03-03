Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour Is Coming To Casino Rama!

Save the date, June 27th! The cast of Schitt’s Creek has announced a tour to say thank you!

Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara will take the stage in what Casino Rama is calling an interactive evening that will no doubt be a lot of fun!

Casino Rama says:

“it will be an interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (March 4th) and general public tickets go on sale on Friday (March 6th) at 10 am.