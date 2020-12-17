School Asks Parents to “Make Some Memories” on a Snow Day

A West Virginia superintendent’s snow day announcement went viral.

This was a letter to parents informing them that Dec. 16 would be a “snow day.” However, the message was enforced that all things related to schooling would be closed and it was the kind of message that those families likely will remember from 2020.

“For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won’t lose this year.” So please, enjoy a day of sledding and hot chocolate and cozy fires.”

“Go build a snowman.”