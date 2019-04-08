Listen Live

This School Packs Leftovers For Kids To Take Home On The Weekends

We Need This ASAP

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Eats, Videos

School cafeteria’s here aren’t as full fledged as US ones, but even still, this is a great idea that can be used anywhere.

A school in Indiana is packing up their lunchtime leftovers and sending them home with kids. Kids in these school get breakfast and/or lunches, but there might be food shortages at home.. and the school was only going to throw out the leftovers anyway.

This way the food gets eaten and little tummies don’t go hungry.

 

