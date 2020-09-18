School Principal Made Kid Remove Mask Because It Was From Hooters!

A dad says there’s nothing wrong with his fifth-grade son wearing a Hooters-themed mask to school!

Steve Golba says his son Ian who is 11 and in grade 5 was forced to switch masks at school after showing up with a branded Hooters mask.

“There’s nothing offensive or derogatory about this mask,” Golba told local station WESH.

The mask was orange and featured the word “Hooters” written all over it… Kid Ian says that his teacher said the mask wasn’t appreciated!

A 5th grader says he was told to take off his Hooters mask again today at school, because it’s offensive. His father says there’s nothing offensive about a restaurant.#Fox35 @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/iKPXtJzeFQ — Valerie Boey FOX 35 (@vboey) September 16, 2020

The restaurant chain’s name “Hooters” has long been associated with a euphemism for breasts – a double meaning that the joints have played up for years.

