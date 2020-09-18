Listen Live

School Principal Made Kid Remove Mask Because It Was From Hooters!

Perhaps a baby Yoda mask would be better for grade 5. Save The "Hooters" mask for grade 8!

By Kool Mornings

A dad says there’s nothing wrong with his fifth-grade son wearing a Hooters-themed mask to school!

 

Steve Golba says his son Ian who is 11 and in grade 5 was forced to switch masks at school after showing up with a branded Hooters mask.

 

“There’s nothing offensive or derogatory about this mask,” Golba told local station WESH.

 

The mask was orange and featured the word “Hooters” written all over it… Kid Ian says that his teacher said the mask wasn’t appreciated!

 

The restaurant chain’s name “Hooters” has long been associated with a euphemism for breasts – a double meaning that the joints have played up for years.

