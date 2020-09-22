School Teacher Reminds Parents Not To Be In Their Underwear When Kids Are Online Learning!

There are plenty of parents who walk around in the background of their kids’ school Zooms and don’t realize they’re on camera. And a school district in Florida has even put out a reminder not to be in your underwear or “appear with big joints in your hands.”

A Teacher in Boca Raton delivered a message to parents about Zoom class education for parents last week after several mishaps with online video classes during the beginning of the pandemic.

Teacher Edith Pride writes,

“Parents, please make sure that you have on proper clothing when you are walking behind your child’s computer because we’ve seen them in their drawers, their bras, and everything else.” She continues… “Parents, when you are helping your children at their computer please do not appear with big joints in your hands and cigarettes,” Pride continued. “Those joints be as big as cigars. Oh yeah, we’ve seen it all.”

She explains what she and other teachers have seen so far as an online teacher, including a parent sitting on the couch with an ankle monitor on her leg, and a father with no shirt drinking a beer at 11:45 am.

Let this be motivation parents, all classes are recorded in case students need to go back and review their lessons.