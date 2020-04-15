Schools Will NOT Reopen On May 4th…Charlie On Home Schooling
Home Schooling- Nope!
It’s without question that parents have a new appreciation for teachers! This pandemic has not only forced us to spend every second of everyday with our family, but now we have to try and impart wisdom also?
During this Pandemic – I’ve learned a few things…
- This Virus Is scary, but not as scary as my 10 year-old when I ask him to do his school work.
- The hardest thing about this pandemic may be me trying to help my kid out with grade 4 math…
- I’m now using Lego and Playmobil as an elective…
- I made them a little mini classroom with desks and everything in the living room so they’d have a place to sit while they whine…
- 20 minutes of recess with my 10 year old- In Lieu of flowers, please donated wine..I may die…
- If there is anything to be learned from 2020- the year of the pandemic- I’ve learned how much liquor it takes to parent…