Science Has Figured Out The ‘Perfect Flirting Face’

It is sometimes hard to tell if someone likes you and science has been trying to figure out human mating calls for years! And now, they may have just cracked the code!

According to the University of Kansas, women are likely to use common facial cues to demonstrate a sexual interest in a way that can be seen and understood by men.

The flirting techniques include a head turned to one side and tilted down slightly, a slight smile, and eyes turned toward the implied target, the study found.

Science says that by making this flirting face expression, you are most likely to activate relationships and sex in the male brain. The team found some women were more effective than others in conveying flirting, while some men are better at recognizing it.

Of course, if you’re really unsure about whether someone is flirting or not, you could always ask them how they feel about you. As unsexy as that might sound, it might save you some time and trouble.